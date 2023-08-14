3 injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: Three persons were injured when a car in which they were travelling collided with a GREF tipper at Chingus in Rajouri district on Monday.

Officials said that the injured were hospitalised in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.

“The accident occurred on Monday morning when a car, bearing registration number JK02BD 7696, on its way to Rajouri from Nowshera collided with a GREF tipper. In the accident, three persons were injured,” police officials said.

They identified the injured as Ajay Kumar, 45, son of Behari Lal; Prem Paul, 51, son of Behari Lal and Mahak Nandan, 19, daughter of Prem Paul, all residents of Bishnah. Police have taken up investigation of the matter following legal proceedings.