3 injured in Rajouri highway mishap

Rajouri, Mar 12: Two pedestrians and a scooty rider sustained injuries in a road accident that took place at Dandesar on Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway.
The accident happened under the jurisdiction of Lamberi police post of the Nowshera police station in the district. Police said that a SUV bearing registration number JK02CC 0086 which was going towards Rajouri from Jammu hit a scooty UP93AB 0480 driven by Sunil Kumar son of Babu Ram resident of Dandesar. The SUV then hit two pedestrians at the site causing them injuries.
The three injured include scooty driver Sunil Kumar and two pedestrians namely Mohd Sadiq son of Mohammad Ismail and Ashok Kumar son of Kuldeep Raj, residents of Dandesar Nowshera.
The three injured have been hospitalized in sub-district hospital Nowshera and are under treatment there while police have started an investigation into the matter after taking cognizance of the matter.