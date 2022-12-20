3 injured in Rajouri road mishap

Rajouri, Dec 20: Three people got injured in a road accident that took place on Tuesday afternoon near Thalka on Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway.
Accident took place when a car JK11E 2019 which was on way to Nowshera from Rajouri fell into roadside gorge and three people travelling in the vehicle got injured.
Police said that injured were taken to Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri where they are under treatment. They have been identified as Abdul Majid (62), his wife Maqsood Bi (55) and Mohammad Rakib (40), all resident of Potha village of Nowshera.
Police is said to have started investigation into the matter after taking cognizance of the matter.