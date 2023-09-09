3 injured in road mishap in Rajouri

Rajouri: Three people got injured in a road accident that took place at Daryal in Draj village of Kotranka sub division of Rajouri district.

The accident, police officials said, happened on Saturday afternoon after an auto JK11G 0956 on its way to Draj plunged in roadside gorge.

In the accident, they said, two people got injured who were shifted to a local hospital with the condition of both stated to be critical.

Injured include vehicle driver Mohd Rafi and Sabar Shah both residents of Draj village of Kotranka.

Police have taken up the investigation of the case in Budhal police station with a FIR registered under relevant sections of law in the police station.