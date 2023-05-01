3 labourers, student injured in LPG cylinder blast in Poonch

Poonch Mandi: A ninth-class student and three outside laborers got injured in a Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder blast after a fire erupted in a residential house in Qazi Mora of Poonch on Monday morning.

Officials said that in the morning hours on Monday, fire erupted from the house of Qamar Din at Qazi Mora of Poonch and an LPG cylinder exploded.

Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Poonch, Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmed said that during the course of the fire a gas cylinder exploded causing grievous injuries to four persons.

He identified the injured as Hashim Mir resident of Bihar, Suraj Patil resident of Bihar, Mohd Shaid resident of Qazi Morha Poonch and Javid Ahmed resident of UP

He further said that one of the injured has been referred to Government Medical College Hospital in Rajouri for further treatment.