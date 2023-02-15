3 Panchs resign in Poonch to protest against poor work of panchayats

Panchayat members also said that no development work is being done in their wards and despite repeated pleas, before concerned sarpanch, no one is paying any concern.

Block Development Officer Sathra, Sanjeev Kumar, said that three panchayat members of Panchayat Kahnu Kalani came to his office and submitted their resignations.

He said that these panchayat representatives have made serious allegations against the sarpanch of the respective panchayat in their resignations and these allegations are the subject of inquiry.