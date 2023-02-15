3 Panchs resign in Poonch to protest against poor work of panchayats

Poonch Mandi, Feb 15: Three panchs of Kahno Kalani panchayat of block Sathra in Poonch district have submitted their resignation from their panchayat membership while expressing dissatisfaction over the working of panchayats.
Trio have submitted their resignations to Block Development Officer Sathra.
The panchs who have submitted their resignation include Zulfiqar Ahmed, Riaz Ahmed and Tariq Hussain from wards 1, 3, and 4 respectively.
Talking to media persons before submitting their resignation, the panchayat ward members said that development in their panchayat is going at a snail’s pace while the sand and land mafia is also active.
Panchayat members also said that no development work is being done in their wards and despite repeated pleas, before concerned sarpanch, no one is paying any concern.
Block Development Officer Sathra, Sanjeev Kumar, said that three panchayat members of Panchayat Kahnu Kalani came to his office and submitted their resignations.
He said that these panchayat representatives have made serious allegations against the sarpanch of the respective panchayat in their resignations and these allegations are the subject of inquiry.