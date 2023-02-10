3 people injured in LPG cylinder blaze in Poonch

Poonch Mandi, Feb 10: Two women were among three people who got injured in an incident of fire blaze in Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder blast in Arai village area of Mandi tehsil in Poonch district.
The incident, officials said, happened in Arai village in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after LPG cylinder caught fire in a house. They said that three family members including two women received burn injuries in the incident after which trio were rescued by villagers and taken to sub district hospital Mandi from where they were taken to district hospital Poonch.