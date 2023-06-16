3 persons injured in Rajouri car accident

Officials said that on Friday evening, an Alto car JK11F 0363 was on its way from Badhal to Khawas and at Gadyog village it fell in a roadside gorge causing injuries to three people.

The injured have been identified as Mohammad Shakeel (28) and his brother Abdul Latief (32), sons of Hassan Din, residents of Gadyog Khawas and Mohammad Razaq (30) resident of Swari Koteranka.