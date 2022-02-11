3 policemen injured in attack by villagers

Rajouri, Feb 11: Three police personnel sustained injuries after they were attacked by villagers in a village of Poonch district on Friday.
Officials said that a team of Police from Balakote Police Post was sent to Galuta village of Gursai Police Station in connection with investigation of a case of abduction when a group of villages started resisting the presence of Police personnel in the area.
“The villagers attacked the Police team causing injuries to three personnel and two civilians accompanying them who all were shifted to a local hospital for treatment,” officials said.