3 Poonch localities without drinking water for 2 months

Locals said that in the three localities of Upper Sangla village of Surankote, the water supply scheme was lying defunct with no water being supplied for the past two months. "There is a water reservoir tank in the area which is completely dry due to unavailability of water the from scheme," locals said. They said that there was a minimal presence of natural water sources in the area due to which the population was dependent on the water supplied by the Jal Shakti Department. "People are striving hard for every single drop of water for the last two months and multiple contacts established with the Department officials have turned futile as no initiative has been taken by the department," the locals said.