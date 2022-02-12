3 Poonch localities without drinking water for 2 months

Rajouri, Feb 12: Three localities of Upper Sangla village of Surankote sub division in Poonch are deprived of drinking water supply for the past two months as the water supply scheme in the area is lying defunct.
Locals said that in the three localities of Upper Sangla village of Surankote, the water supply scheme was lying defunct with no water being supplied for the past two months. "There is a water reservoir tank in the area which is completely dry due to unavailability of water the from scheme," locals said. They said that there was a minimal presence of natural water sources in the area due to which the population was dependent on the water supplied by the Jal Shakti Department. "People are striving hard for every single drop of water for the last two months and multiple contacts established with the Department officials have turned futile as no initiative has been taken by the department," the locals said.
Meanwhile, the Jal Shakti Department through District Information Center issued a statement informing that the supply of water was affected in the area due to the damage of the gate valve by the locals while the recent snowfall, rainfall and landslides also affected the alignment of the supply line. "The department is trying hard to restore the water supply within days," an official of the department said.