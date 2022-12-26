3 shops gutted in Rajouri

Rajouri, Dec 26: Three business establishments located in Panjpeer locality of Rajouri town were gutted in an incident of fire in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
Fire flames, as per locals, erupted from the shops in the late midnight hours after which people in the vicinity raised an alarm and fire tenders from Rajouri fire station were rushed to the spot.
They said that fire flames were brought under control but a dry fruit outlet, a barber shop and a tailor shop got reduced to ashes in the incident. Locals further said that owners of the shops have suffered major loss due to the incident and government should provide financial aid to the affected people.