3 students injured in Rajouri clash

Poonch: Three students Monday sustained injuries in a clash, following arguments over some issue, in JNV Kotranka of Rajouri district.

Police sources stated that on Sunday, the students of 11th and 12th standards had some arguments, which soon turned into scuffle.

“However, the teachers counselled them and they dispersed. Today they again entered into a scuffle, which turned violent. The incident also saw stone-pelting. Though the police too visited the spot, however, the school administration did not register any report with the police. They preferred internal inquiry into the incident besides counselling session,” police sources added.