3 theft cases solved , 6 arrested

Rajouri, Feb 16: Police solved three cases of thefts that have taken place in the jurisdiction of Rajouri police station.
Police said six accused have been arrested. Stolen property worth lakhs of rupees has been recovered from their possession.
In an official statement, SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said that cases of thefts were registered in police station Rajouri recently. Investigating team headed by SHO Rajouri Fareed Ahmed conducted investigation in the cases under the supervision of DySP HQrs Vinod Sharma.
In the process of investigation, several suspects were rounded up.
Six suspects confessed their involvement in incidents of thefts. They include Zaheer Abass @Billa resident of Dagani, Shokit Ali of Khari Karmala Poonch, Tariq Aziz of Thudi Jawhar Nagar, Muzafar Hussain of Dhani Dhar, and Muhammad Aslam of Laroka Nowshera. Name of sixth accused is withheld due to some legal reasons.
The recoveries from them include Rs 90,000 , 20 mobile phones worth around two lakhs , a motorcycle JK11A 9088 , stolen cash of Rs 1,000.
The total value of property recovered in these cases is around Rs 3,81,000.
SSP Rajouri informed that further investigation into the matter is going on.