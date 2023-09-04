3 vehicles used in illegal mining seized

Poonch, sep 4 : In a joint operation conducted by the Police and Mining Department, three vehicles engaged in the illegal transportation and extraction of minor minerals were seized in Poonch District.
The operation was carried out under the direction of Deputy Commissioner, Yasin M Choudhary and in the presence of DMO, Javed Iqbal. The move came in continuation to a massive drive launched to curb the illegal extraction and transportation of minor minerals, which poses a threat to the environment and results in revenue loss to the public exchequer.
The raiding team seized two tractors at Jhullass and one JCB at Sanai. The coordinated efforts of the twin agencies ensured the effective enforcement of the law and sent a strong message against illegal activities related to minor mineral transportation and extraction.