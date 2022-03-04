3 women among seven injured in scuffle over land dispute in J&K's Poonch

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that a clash erupted between families of Mohammad Shafi and Shah Mohammad near Ziarat Chota Badshah over a land dispute, during which seven persons were injured.

Besides Shah Mohammad, 70, himself, four other members of his family identified as Bago Begum, 65, Hakim Din, 65, Ghulam Nabi, 60, Abdul Hamid, 35 sustained injuries while as Shaheena Akhter, 32, Salma Kounser, 24 were injured from the family of Mohammad Shafi.