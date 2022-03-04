3 women among seven injured in scuffle over land dispute in J&K's Poonch

Srinagar, Mar 4: At least seven persons were injured after a scuffle broke out between two families over a land dispute in Sakhimadan area of Mendhar in J&K's Poonch district on Friday.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that a clash erupted between families of Mohammad Shafi and Shah Mohammad near Ziarat Chota Badshah over a land dispute, during which seven persons were injured.
Besides Shah Mohammad, 70, himself, four other members of his family identified as Bago Begum, 65, Hakim Din, 65, Ghulam Nabi, 60, Abdul Hamid, 35 sustained injuries while as Shaheena Akhter, 32, Salma Kounser, 24 were injured from the family of Mohammad Shafi.
Soon after intimation, Tehsildar Mendhar Gourav Sharma besides SHO Manzoor Kohli and SDPO Sheezan Bhat visited the spot and controlled the situation and directed for evacuation of injured persons for treatment. The injured were subsequently taken to a nearby health facility.
BMO Mendhar Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Khan told GNS that two ambulances were rushed to the spot and the injured evacuated to Government Sub District Hospital Mendhar. “All of them are stable and responding well to the treatment”, the medical officer said.
Police have registered a case into the incident even as Mohammad Shafi has been arrested, an official said.