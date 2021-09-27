32 students test COVID-19 positive on first day of school reopening in J&K's Rajouri

Schools in J&K were allowed to reopen only for classes 10 and 12 to a limited attendance of students and staff subject to prior screening and consent of parents by the J&K government on September 6.

In accordance with the government order, when several educational institutions in Darhal medical block reopened this morning, at least 32 students were tested positive for Coronavirus at a private school during a target sampling by a team of health department, Chief Medical Officer Rajouri, Dr Shamim Bhatti told Greater Kashmir.

While the higher authorities have been intimated about the development, Dr Shamim said that the students hailing from different villages of Thanamand sub-division could be shifted to a quarantine facility in order to break the virus chain and prevent community disease spread.