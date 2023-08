According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake took place at 3:49 am on Thursday morning.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-08-2023, 03:49:59 IST, Lat: 33.33 & Long: 74.20, Depth: 10 Km , Location: Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS said on Twitter.

There was no report of any damage to life or property.