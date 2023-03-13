37 km Mughal Road stretch cleared of snow

Rajouri: The snow clearance work launched on the Mughal Road is going on at full pace with 37 km of road stretch has been cleared so far and now around 7 km of road upto Pir Ki Gali was remaining.

Mughal Road connects Poonch district with Shopian district and acts as an alternate to the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

However, the Mughal Road remains closed for around six months during winter as the road passes through mountains of Pir Panjal ranges that receive heavy snowfall.

Now, with the onset of summer, road-opening work through snow clearance has been started and the Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) of Jammu and Kashmir government is carrying out snow clearance operation on the tough hilly terrains of Surankote sub division in Poonch district.