4 Govt teachers served explanation for remaining absent from duties in Mendhar

Mendhar: The education department in Poonchs' Mendhar subdivision has initiated action against four government teachers for unauthorised absence from school.
Salaries of all four have been withheld by the authorities till further orders.
An order to this effect has been issued by Zonal Education Officer Balakote in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district.
Officials said that Zonal Education Officer Balakote on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Middle School Dhargaloon and found only one teacher present on duty and four teachers absent.
The teachers found absent at the school during inspection were Tazeem Akhter, Pervaiz Ahmed, Arshad Ahmed and Physical Education Teacher Mohammad Sagir.
Salaries of all four have been withheld for the month of January and they have been asked to submit reply to explanation notices within two days.