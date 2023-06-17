4 injured as truck falls into gorge in Rajouri

Rajouri, June 17: Four people got injured in a road accident that took place after a dumper truck fell in a roadside gorge at Chowdhary Nar village near Rajouri.
The injured people are under treatment in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri and all are having multiple injuries.
Officials said that the truck dumper JK11D 4711 was on its way to Chowdhary Nar from Rajouri when it fell in a roadside gorge causing injuries to four people.
The injured, officials said, were taken to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where they are under treatment. Injured include Mohd Taseem (25) resident of Chatyar, Taseen Ahmed (22) resident of Chingus, Israr Ahmed Shah resident of Nariyan and Mohd Fareed (32) son of Abdul Hamid resident of Sokar. Police have taken up investigation of the matter after registration of a case.