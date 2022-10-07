4 injured in bear attack in Poonch

Poonch, Oct 7: At least four people got injured in an attack of a wild bear in Mandi tehsil area of Poonch district.
They were hospitalized later. Officials said that the incident took place in Chela Dhangri village of Poonch Mandi where a teenage boy among four people got injured in an attack by a wild bear.
They said that these people were busy in grass cutting when the animal appeared from bushes and attacked them and later ran from the spot.
Victims have been identified as Saira Kouser (10) daughter of Mukhtar Hussain, Anjuman Bashir son of Mohammad Bashir, Shaheen Akhter wife of Mukhtar Hussain and Abdul Majid son of Mir Mohammad, all resident of Chella Dhangri village of Mandi. The victims have been hospitalized at sub district hospital Mandi.