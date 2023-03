Poonch: Four people were injured in a road accident at Mendhar.

Reports said they were hit by a speedy motorcycle. The injured have been identified as Begum Bi (68) wife of Mohammad Sharif resident of Kasblari, Resham Bi (65) wife of Lal Hussain resident of Ari, Naseema Bi (55) wife of Mohammad Sadiq resident of Ghani and Shaheen Akhter (50) wife of Mohammad Jamil resident of Ari Mendhar.

Police said that all the injured are under treatment in sub district hospital Mendhar.