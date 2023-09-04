4 injured in Poonch road accident

Poonch: Three minor children and a woman were injured in a road accident at Chikri in Poonch Mandi tehsil

Officials said that this accident took place when a Tata Sumo cab JK12-2167 was on way to Chikri from Poonch Mandi and skidded off the road and fell into a roadside gorge. In the accident, officials said, four people were injured . They were removed to local hospital for treatment.

The injured include Insha Shabir (12) daughter of Mohammad d Shabir, Kashaf Fatima (3 months) daughter of Mohd Iqbal, Lulhran Ali (4) son of Tanveer Ali and Yasmeen Akhter (32) wife of Tanveer Hussain.