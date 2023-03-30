4 laborers injured in Kalakote

Rajouri: Four labourers engaged in work for installation of electric poles were injured after receiving electric shock in Kalakote area of Rajouri district.

Two of the injured have been refered to Government Medical College Jammu.Condition of one among them is stated to be critical.

As per officials, Power Development Department engaged some labourers for installation of electric poles in Kalakote area.When the poles being erected touched a High Tension electricity wire and labourers holding the pole received strong electric shock. They said that all of them were shifted to sub district hospital Kalakote where doctors provided them necessary medical aid.