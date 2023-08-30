4 narcotic peddlers nabbed in Rajouri

In an official statement, Rajouri police said that a team of police headed by Deputy SP Headquarter Rajouri Mudassir Hussain alongwith SHO Rajouri Aejaz Ahmed Wani and PSI Sahil Bhagat alongwith a team of Army's 225 field regiment and CRPF was on naka duty near Abdullah bridge of town when three persons were intercepted on their suspicious movement.

Trio were put to frisking and 7.5 Grams of Heroine like substance was recovered from Mohammad Ishitiaq @Chotu Malik son of Mohammad Zafar Malik resident of Malik Market Rajouri, 5.5-6 grams of Heroine like substance was recovered from Wasim Choudhary son of Mohammad Rafiq resident of Katarmal Rajouri whereas 3.5 grams of Heroine like substance was recovered from Mohammad Arif son of Mohammad Raqib resident of ward 4, DC colony Rajouri.