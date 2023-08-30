4 narcotic peddlers nabbed in Rajouri
Rajouri, Aug 29: Four narcotic peddlers have been arrested in Rajouri on Tuesday. Consignment of Heroine like substance has been seized from their possession.
In an official statement, Rajouri police said that a team of police headed by Deputy SP Headquarter Rajouri Mudassir Hussain alongwith SHO Rajouri Aejaz Ahmed Wani and PSI Sahil Bhagat alongwith a team of Army's 225 field regiment and CRPF was on naka duty near Abdullah bridge of town when three persons were intercepted on their suspicious movement.
Trio were put to frisking and 7.5 Grams of Heroine like substance was recovered from Mohammad Ishitiaq @Chotu Malik son of Mohammad Zafar Malik resident of Malik Market Rajouri, 5.5-6 grams of Heroine like substance was recovered from Wasim Choudhary son of Mohammad Rafiq resident of Katarmal Rajouri whereas 3.5 grams of Heroine like substance was recovered from Mohammad Arif son of Mohammad Raqib resident of ward 4, DC colony Rajouri.
The three accused have been arrested in a case in FIR No 414/23 U/S 8/21/22/29 NDPS Act.
In another action, police said, Rajesh Kumar son of Sukhdev Singh resident of Rathal Chowdhury Nar was intercepted at Rathal by team of police over his suspicious movement. Six grams of Heroine like substance was recovered from his possession after which he has been booked in case FIR 415/23 U/S 8/21/22 NDPS Act.
SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh said that police in the district is taking all possible measures to check peddling of drugs with large number of arrests have been made in recent months while many notorious peddlers have also been detained under preventive sections of law.
He said that police alongwith other stakeholders in Government sector including civil administration is also making efforts on curative aspects for treatment of addicted youth and to bring them out of addiction.