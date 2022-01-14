4 new micro-containment zones notified in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri, Jan 14: District Magistrates of twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch notified four new micro containment zones, after detection of bulk of cases from those areas, on Friday.
As per an order issued by District Magistrate Rajouri Vikas Kundal, area of Ward Number 6 in Jawahar Nagar in Rajouri town; Ward No 3 and 17 in Kheora locality of Rajouri town and panchayat Lower Siot in Siot tehsil were notified as micro containment zones.
DM banned all kinds of inward and outward movements in these micro containment zones.
Similarly, the District Magistrate Poonch Inder Jeet notified Radio Station Mohalla of Poonch town as a micro containment zone, barring all kinds of inwards and outwards movement.
Meanwhile, the increase in daily count of COVID19 cases in Rajouri and Poonch districts continued as seventy eight more persons tested positive for viral infection today. Poonch district registered forty-nine new cases and Rajouri registered twenty-nine cases.
As per official figures, out of forty-nine new cases reported in border district Poonch, forty-four were local cases and five were travellers. In Rajouri, all twenty-nine cases registered on Friday were of local origin.