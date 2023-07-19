4 persons injured in road mishap in Poonch

Poonch, July 19: At least four passengers got injured as a Tata Sumo cab they were traveling in fell from the road at Kalaban village area of Poonchs' Mendhar subdivision.
The vehicle JK12 3450 was on its way to Kalaban from Mendhar when it fell in a roadside gorge leaving the passengers injured.
They have been identified as Gulshad resident of Chajjla, Mumtaz Ahmed resident of Kalaban, Asif Khan son of Mohd Aziz and Ferkhan Ahmed son of Mohd Javid, residents of Mendhar.
Police have taken up an investigation of the case.