4 persons injured in road mishaps in Rajouri

Rajouri, July 10: At least four people got injured in twin road accidents that took place in Rajouri district on Monday.
Officials said that an accident took place on Monday afternoon when a truck bearing registration number PB30K 9677 coming from Jammu towards Rajouri collided with a car (JK02BT 6054) coming from the opposite side.
The accident happened at Chatyari Bagla link road in Rajouri with two people getting injured in the accident who have been identified as Amir Khan (25) and Sheikh Azhar, both residents of ward no 8 of Rajouri town.
The injured were later shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where they are under treatment. In another accident, officials said, a car bearing registration JK02BR 7337 coming from Poonch towards Rajouri skidded off the road near Bhimber Gali. In the accident, police officials said, car driver Mohd Afzal (62) and his wife Shamim Akhter (55), residents of Dungus Poonch sustained injuries.
The duo were taken to an army hospital in the area and later referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri after medical first aid. Police have taken cognisance in both the incidents.