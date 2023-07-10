4 persons injured in road mishaps in Rajouri

Officials said that an accident took place on Monday afternoon when a truck bearing registration number PB30K 9677 coming from Jammu towards Rajouri collided with a car (JK02BT 6054) coming from the opposite side.

The accident happened at Chatyari Bagla link road in Rajouri with two people getting injured in the accident who have been identified as Amir Khan (25) and Sheikh Azhar, both residents of ward no 8 of Rajouri town.