4 SHOs among several police officers transferred in Rajouri

As per the order, Inspector Niku Ram Thakur has been posted as Station House Officer Budhal replacing Mustaj Ahmed who has been deployed in District Police Office Rajouri while Insp Raza Ali has been posted as SHO of Kandi police station in place of Insp Habib Khan who has been shifted to District Police Lines Rajouri. Similarly, Insp Manzoor Kohli has been posted as Station House Officer Kalakote in place of Insp Deepak Pathania who has been posted as Station House Officer Sunderbani replacing Insp Shiv Dev Singh who has been shifted to District Police Lines Rajouri. On the other hand, SI Mehmood Khan has been posted as Incharge Police Post Peeri.