4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Poonch

The joint operation involving Indian Army’s Special Forces, Rashtriya Rifles and the Jammu and Kashmir police along with other forces was conducted in the Sindhara area of Poonch, they said. "The first engagement between security forces took place at around 11.30 pm yesterday after which drones were deployed along with other night surveillance equipment. At dawn today, the encounter started again with a heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists," Indian Army officials said.

