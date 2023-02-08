4 vehicles seized, 20 challaned for traffic violations during night checking in Doda

During the checking drive, 4 vehicles were seized and a total 20 vehicles including overloaded trucks, dumpers, passengers buses were challaned by the inspection team.

The drivers were also checked for drunken driving with the help of breath analyser, and one driver was found driving in drunken condition beyond permissible limits. “Various truck/ bus drivers stopped their vehicles way behind on route after getting information about the Naka of MVD team Doda. A number of driving licences were retained for suspension of the trucks, dumpers drivers found overload beyond permissible carrying capacity as per directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road safety.”