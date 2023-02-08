4 vehicles seized, 20 challaned for traffic violations during night checking in Doda

Doda, Feb 8: The Motor Vehicle Department and District police conducted a late hour drive on NH 244 following complaints of overloading by the trucks and dumpers operators on Jammu to Doda Kishtwar route during night.
Besides, the bus services operating during night from Jammu to Doda- Kishtwar - Paddar Route were also checked for any violation.
The team laid naka from Ganpat bridge, Khellani upto Malhori from 9 pm till 7 am this morning.
During the checking drive, 4 vehicles were seized and a total 20 vehicles including overloaded trucks, dumpers, passengers buses were challaned by the inspection team.
The drivers were also checked for drunken driving with the help of breath analyser, and one driver was found driving in drunken condition beyond permissible limits. “Various truck/ bus drivers stopped their vehicles way behind on route after getting information about the Naka of MVD team Doda. A number of driving licences were retained for suspension of the trucks, dumpers drivers found overload beyond permissible carrying capacity as per directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road safety.”
The ARTO Doda, Er Kuldeep Singh informed that such drives would continue in future too to stop and book the violators. The expected fine recovery will be about over Rs 4.5 lakh out of challaned vehicles from this drive, he said.