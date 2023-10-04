4 vehicles with fake number plates seized on Mughal Road

Traffic police officials said that the seizure of vehicle became possible due to e-challaning process.

They said that a team headed by DTI Mughal Road, Kapil Manhas was intercepting vehicles for routine check on Mughal road when four vehicles were found to be having fake number plates. These vehicles, they said, include three cars and a two wheeler. Three of these were having number plates of outside J&K while two wheeler was having J&K based number plate.