43 injured in house collapse during mourning in Poonch village

Poonch Mandi: At least forty-three people got injured in an incident of house roof collapse during the mourning gathering at Khanetar village of Poonch on Thursday.

The incident took place when villagers and relatives had assembled in the house of one Zakir Hussain Shah resident of Khanetar to condole the death of his daughter. The roof of a house collapsed and people sitting and standing over the roof got injured.

Police officials said that all the injured were immediately rushed to the district hospital Poonch where they were provided medical treatment and most of the injured have been discharged after medical aid. The injured, officials said, are stable and out of danger.