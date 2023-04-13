43 injured in house collapse during mourning in Poonch village

Poonch Mandi: At least forty-three people got injured in an incident of house roof collapse during the mourning gathering at Khanetar village of Poonch on Thursday.
The incident took place when villagers and relatives had assembled in the house of one Zakir Hussain Shah resident of Khanetar to condole the death of his daughter. The roof of a house collapsed and people sitting and standing over the roof got injured.
Police officials said that all the injured were immediately rushed to the district hospital Poonch where they were provided medical treatment and most of the injured have been discharged after medical aid. The injured, officials said, are stable and out of danger.
The injured have been identified as Hameeda Begum (60) wife of Sadiq Hussain Shah resident of Dhara Sathra, Shahnaz Bibi (30)resident of Surankote, Tasveer Begum (40) resident of Madana, Misra Khatoon (55) wife of Mohd Amin Shah resident of Dhara Fatehpur, Gulshaid Begum (45) wife of Muzamil Hussain Shah resident of Noona Bandi, Ameer Fatima (64) wife of Shoket Hussain resident of Khanetar, Shakeela Kazmi (40) wife of Zulfkar Shah resident of Shankar Nagar.
The others include Ruksana Bukhari (50) resident of Sathra, Naiz Kazmi (40) wife of Nazir Hussain Shah resident of Mendhar, Ameen Jaan (55) wife of Mohd Sadiq resident of Bainch, Tabassum Kazmi (28) wife of Sharaaz Kazmi resident of Poonch, Javed Akhter (45) wife of Shafiq Hussain resident of Khanetar, Shamshad Fatima (42) wife of Tajamul Hussain Shah resident of Khanetar and Zanib Noor (45) resident of Gulpur.
Medical Superintendent of Poonch District Hospital, Dr. Zulafkar Ahmed said that all the patients are out of danger and stable with no one being seriously injured.