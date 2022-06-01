44 explosive shells, empty cases recovered in two days in Rajouri

Rajouri June 1: Security forces have recovered 44 explosive shells and cases in the last two days in parts of J&K's Rajouri district after which a few suspects have been detained in the matter.
Officials said that a team of police and Armys' Rajouri town regiment raided a scrap dealer shop in main town area on Tuesday from where four empty cases of High Explosive shells were recovered.
They said that some leads were developed during preliminary investigation after which 18 more empty shell cases were found by the security forces.
The joint security forces' team on Wednesday afternoon launched searches in upper Nonial village area of Nowshera and recovered 22 shells most of which were live, an official said.
Sensing the gravity of the situation, Bomb Disposal Squad of Army was called to the spot and all the shells were destroyed, he said.
"The destroyed shells were live in nature and prone to major explosion in case of small fiddling," the official added.
Sources in the security establishment said that the recovery of such a large number of shells has been viewed seriously with the source of these explosive shells being investigated.
"How these explosive shells reached in the hands of civilians is a matter of grave concern and the matter is being investigated on priority, " the sources said
SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said that after recovery of empty cases, some live shells were found and destroyed on Wednesday. The SSP further said that investigation into the matter is going on.