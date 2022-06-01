44 explosive shells, empty cases recovered in two days in Rajouri

Officials said that a team of police and Armys' Rajouri town regiment raided a scrap dealer shop in main town area on Tuesday from where four empty cases of High Explosive shells were recovered.

They said that some leads were developed during preliminary investigation after which 18 more empty shell cases were found by the security forces.

The joint security forces' team on Wednesday afternoon launched searches in upper Nonial village area of Nowshera and recovered 22 shells most of which were live, an official said.