5 cattle charred to death, property worth lakhs gutted in Poonch

Mandi, Mar 10: At least five cattle got charred alive while property worth lakhs was gutted after a three storey house and a cattle shed in Baila village of Poonch's Mandi tehsil caught fire in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
Officials said that the incident occurred in Baila area of Mandi Tehsil after the house and cattle shed of Mohammad Shafi son of Wali Mohammad caught fire and flames engulfed the entire structure.
They said that property worth lakhs present in the house along with house structure got damaged in the incident.
Alongside it, officials said, cattle shed built in the ground floor of the housing structure also got damaged in the incident and five animals present in were charred alive.
The fire tenders of Jammu and Kashmir Fire and Emergency Services could not be rushed to the spot due to the absence of road connectivity. The firefighting operation was carried out by villagers along with police and army.