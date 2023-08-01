5 drug peddlers detained in July

Rajouri, Aug 1: In its action against narcotics peddlers, Rajouri police has made five detentions in the July.
Besides, four arrests have been made in five cases of NDPS registered. Recovery of Heroine, Poppy Straw, Charas has been made. Police in Rajouri district is taking all possible steps to take action against peddlers who are involved in unlawful act of peddling of narcotics and are becoming a big threat for entire society.
These peddlers besides pushing in consignment of narcotics also make attempts to lure youth and especially school, college students towards addiction of narcotics and drugs, said police.
Under its action, five detentions of such notorious narcotics, drugs peddlers has been made in Rajouri district in July which include three detentions under PSA and two under PITNDPS.
The detention orders under PSA were issued by District Magistrate Rajouri while those under PITNDPS were issued by Divisional Commissioner Jammu.
These orders were issued by the respective competent authorities on the basis of report submitted by district police office Rajouri so that these notorious peddlers can be detained to check their unlawful acts.
Alongside these detentions, five FIRs have been registered in the district in the month of July that include three FIRs in Manjakote and one each in Nowshera and Rajouri police stations in the district.
Four arrests have been made by police in these cases who include people indulged in peddling but their smuggling bids were foiled by police teams.