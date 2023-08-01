5 drug peddlers detained in July

Besides, four arrests have been made in five cases of NDPS registered. Recovery of Heroine, Poppy Straw, Charas has been made. Police in Rajouri district is taking all possible steps to take action against peddlers who are involved in unlawful act of peddling of narcotics and are becoming a big threat for entire society.

These peddlers besides pushing in consignment of narcotics also make attempts to lure youth and especially school, college students towards addiction of narcotics and drugs, said police.