5 injured as car plunges into gorge, catches fire at Thanamandi

Rajouri, June 3: Five persons sustained injuries a car they were travelling in plunged into a gorge and caught fire at Bhangai area of Thanamandi.
Police said the car bearing registration number JK02T 7177 was plying on Thanamandi-Bhangai road when the driver lost control over the vehicle.
Five persons travelling in the car sustained injuries. The ill-fated car later caught fire, reducing it to ashes.
The injured were shifted to sub district hospital Thanamandi. Later three of the injured were shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.
The injured include Nisar Ahmed, Shahid Hamid , Sahil Ahmed, all residents of Thanamandi.