5 injured in clash over land dispute in Rajouri

Rajouri, Feb 4: Five people got injured as clashes broke out between two families over a land dispute in the remote Bai Nambal village of Rajouri on Saturday afternoon.
The police have taken cognizance of the matter. Officials said that two families from the remote village entered in a verbal duel over a land dispute after a clash erupted between both sides.
“Clash between both sides lasted for over half an hour following which villagers intervened and separated both sides,” officials said.
They added that five people who have received injuries in the clash were taken to hospital & are under treatment.
Officials identified the injured as Randhir Singh son of Rashpal Singh, Parkasho Devi wife of Rashpal Singh, Nirmal Devi wife of Balwant Singh, Sumitya Devi wife of Kashmir Singh and Jaan Mohammad son of Jamal Din, all residents of Bai Nambal.
One of the injured identified as Randhir Singh (28) son of Rashpal Singh is critically injured and has head injury.
Station House Officer Kandi, Raza Ali, said that two FIRs have been registered in police station Kandi after the incident.
“Five people are injured and we have taken cognizance of the matter and investigation is going on,” the police officer said.