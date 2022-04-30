5 injured in Kotranka road accident

Rajouri, Apr 29: Five persons were injured in a road accident on Shahpur Kandi road in Kotranka sub division area of Rajouri district.
As per police, this accident occurred in the late evening hours on Thursday. An Ecco vehicle JK11E 0123 which was on its way from Kotranka to Shahpur turned turtle and fell in roadside gorge at Larkoti Pulli.
Five passengers sustained injuries who were shifted from the spot by villagers and taken to Kotranka hospital.
The injured were identified as Khurshida Begum (45), Sharda Begum (35) , Nazia (18) , Shabir Shah (46), and Ayoub Shah (31), all residents of Larkoti and Razia Begum (50) resident of Samote.
Two injured were later referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where they are under treatment while police said to have taken up investigation of the case.