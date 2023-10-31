5 injured in Manjakote mishap

Rajouri: Five nomads were injured in a road accident at Manjakote in Rajouri district.

The injured are under treatment in civil hospital.

Police said that a Tata Mobile JK12C 1972 driven by Mohammad Qadeer son of Mohammad Yaseen resident of Kotli Manjakote was coming from Poonch toward Rajouri.

The accident took place when vehicle reached at Mirza Morh at Patrara village as it turned turtle on highway.

Five nomads travelling in the vehicle were injured. They include Abdul Rehman son of Kalam Din, Ateeqa Bi wife of Manzoor Hussain, Rabia Kouser daughter of Mohammad Yousuf, Shahida Begum wife of Mohammad Yousif and Rafiqa Begum wife of Abdul Kabir, all residents of village Bagla Nadiyala in Chingus Rajouri.

Police have registered a case in FIR 96/2023 U/Ss 279/337-IPC and investigation has been set into motion.