5 injured in Rajouri road mishap

Rajouri, Aug 3: Five person were injured in a road accident at Mandir Gala in Rajouri.
Police said that the accident took place on Thursday morning when a car JK11E 1998 fell from road in nearby fields. Five travellers got injured who all were taken to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where they are under treatment.
The injured include Arfana Koser (32) wife of Mohammadd Alyas, Mohd Shabir (45) son of Makhan Din, Mohd Qadeer (47) son of Nazir Hussein, Azmat Begum (70) wife of Wali Mohd and Shamim Akhter (35) wife of Mohd Qadeer.
Police said to have taken up investigation of the matter after registration of a case in P S Kandi.