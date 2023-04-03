5 persons detained in Poonch: Police

Poonch, Apr 3: Police in Poonch district has detained five person and lodged them in jail .
In an official statement, police said that police station Poonch personnel detained five person from different locations who were moving under suspicious conditions and during their personal search some syringes and silver papers were found .
They were identified as Shubham Kumar, Daleep Singh, Sanjeev Kumar residents of Poonch and Mohammad Farooq and Naseer Ahmed residents of Surankote Poonch.
Poonch police further informed that all of the five person have been booked U/Ss 107/110/151 CrPC and produced before Executive Magistrate Ist Class Haveli Poonch and by the order of magistrate, they have been lodged in district jail Poonch for one month.