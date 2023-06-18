50 rusted, 11 live shells destroyed in Poonch: Officials

GNS reported that during a land-cutting work at Seri Chohana near highway, some suspicious smoke was seen billowing near the site. "A police party alongside SOG Poonch and army reached the site and upon analysis detected eleven live shells and fifty rusted shells", they said.

The found ammunition material was destroyed in a joint operation by SOG Poonch and Army headed by DySP Operation Poonch in controlled manner, they further said.