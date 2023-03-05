6 hand grenades, 127 bullets recovered during road construction in Rajouri

Rajouri, Mar 5: A consignment of rusted ammunition and explosive material (grenades) has been found from soil during road construction work in remote Neali village of Manjakote tehsil in Rajouri district.
Sources said that work for the construction of a link road was going on in Qazi Mohalla of Neali village falling under police station Manjakote when some suspicious material was found lying under the soil.
Locals soon informed the police and a team from Manjakote police station rushed to the spot and material was found to be explosives (grenades) and bullets.
Sub Divisional Police Officer Manjakote, Zaffer Rather, said that six hand grenades and one hundred and twenty-seven bullets have been found in the soil “which all are in rusted condition.”
He said that the recovered material has been taken into possession and further legal formalities are going on.