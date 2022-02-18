6 injured in Rajouri accidents

Rajouri, Feb 18 : Six persons were injured in two different accidents in Rajouri on Friday.
Four passengers were hospitalised at Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri with serious injuries they received in an accident that occurred at Chatyari Chingus area of Rajouri.
Police said that the accident took place when a vehicle (JK09A 7104) and a truck (JK02AQ 3427) collided head-on.
Four passengers travelling in the vehicle got stuck inside it and were rescued after the hectic efforts of locals and Police.
The injured have now been shifted to Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri where they are being treated.
The injured have been identified as Umar Farooq, son of Muhammad Fazal, Ishtiyaq Ahmad, son of Muhammad Ashraf, Mudasir Shah, son of Sanaullah and Goshali Shah, son of Muhammad Showkat, all residents of Surankote, Poonch.
Police said both the vehicles have been seized and legal proceedings initiated.
Meanwhile, two persons were injured while around a dozen others had a narrow escape after a passenger bus they were travelling in met with an accident at Sangpur on the Rajouri-Nowshera stretch of the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway, Police said.
It said that a bus (JK02AS 9969) was on its way to Jammu from Poonch when at Sangpur, the front tyre of the bus was burst due to which the driver lost control over the wheel that hit a roadside rock.
The two passengers injured in the accident were identified as Gulshan Devi, 66, wife of Sham Lal of Siot, Rajouri, and Meena Devi, daughter of Joginder Lal of Dhangri, Rajouri.
Both the injured passengers were shifted from the accident site and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Around a dozen other passengers who were also travelling in the bus had a narrow escape and received minor scratches.