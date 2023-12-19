6 injured in Reasi road mishap

Rajouri, Dec 19: Six persons were injured in a road accident in Reasi today.

Reports said they were travelling in an Ecco vehicle which met with an accident at Tuli in Reasi district.

The injured were taken to Community Health Center (CHC) in Budhal area of Rajouri.

Officials said that the accident took place when an Ecco vehicle JK20B 6882 was on its way from Kunderdan to Mamankote in Mahore sub division of Reasi district and it fell in snow covered gorge at Ladwas.

They said that prime facie slippery conditions on road are being suspected as the cause of accident.

The injured include vehicle driver Mohammad Ashraf (30) son of Bashir Ahmed resident of Kunderdhan, Balwan Singh (21) son of Bali Ram resident of Nandkote, Zarina Begum (1 month) daughter of Maneer Hussain, Shakeela Begum (23) wife of Maneer Hussain, Zulafkar (12) son of Maneer Hussain and Mumina Akhter (17) daughter of Shabir Ahmed, all residents of Mamankote.

Police said that the injured were shifted from the site and taken to CHC Budhal from where they have been referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.