6 kg heroin recovered from 2 drug peddlers in Poonch

During the course of inquiry, they disclosed their names as Mohd Mashook resident of Pothi Noorkote and Mohd Maroof resident of Pothi Noorkote. During their personal search, SSP said, “Mohd Mashook was carrying a red color bag, from which two packets of Heroin-like substance weighing about two kilograms were recovered.”

Both the persons were sitting there with the common and criminal intention to deliver the consignment and in this context a case has been registered at police station Poonch and an investigation was taken up, SSP said. During the course of the investigation, SSP said that on the disclosure of Mohd Mashook three more packets of heroin-like substance were recovered from ward number one in Panchayat Ghar Mohalla Degwar Maldyalan in the presence of the magistrate which was concealed by him beneath the stones.