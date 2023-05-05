6 kg heroin recovered from 2 drug peddlers in Poonch

Poonch, May 5: The police in Poonch district arrested two drug peddlers with a consignment of heroin.
In a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Rohit Baskotra said that on Thursday, a police team headed by SHO Poonch Ranjeet Singh Rao was on patrolling and naka duty in the Nangali Sahib area.
At about 12:05 pm, two persons who were sitting under a Chinar tree near Drungli Bridge Nangali Sahib after noticing the movement of the police party tried to flee away but with prompt and swift action the police party chased them and apprehended them on the spot.
During the course of inquiry, they disclosed their names as Mohd Mashook resident of Pothi Noorkote and Mohd Maroof resident of Pothi Noorkote. During their personal search, SSP said, “Mohd Mashook was carrying a red color bag, from which two packets of Heroin-like substance weighing about two kilograms were recovered.”
Both the persons were sitting there with the common and criminal intention to deliver the consignment and in this context a case has been registered at police station Poonch and an investigation was taken up, SSP said. During the course of the investigation, SSP said that on the disclosure of Mohd Mashook three more packets of heroin-like substance were recovered from ward number one in Panchayat Ghar Mohalla Degwar Maldyalan in the presence of the magistrate which was concealed by him beneath the stones.
Moreover, on the disclosure of Mohd Maroof, one packet of heroin-like substance was recovered in the presence of a Magistrate from Ward number 1 of Panchayat Ghar Mohalla Degwar Maldyalan which was concealed by him in bushes.
SSP said that in total six packets of heroin-like substance weighing 6 Kilograms were recovered from their possession which have been seized on the spot and the persons have been arrested in the case. Further investigation is going on and more recoveries and arrests can’t be ruled out, he said.