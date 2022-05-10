6 vehicles carrying nomads flagged off from Rajouri

Rajouri, May 10: To minimise hardships of the nomads during the seasonal migration, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Rajouri, Imran Rashid Kataria, today flagged off the first fleet of six vehicles carrying the migratory population to dokhs of Peer Panjal.
District Tribal Officer Wakeel Ahmed Bhatt was also present on the occasion. While speaking at the event, the ACR said that the initiative has been taken to minimise the hardships of the migratory population during their journey to the upper reaches.
"Earlier, they had to cover the entire journey on foot which caused a lot of inconvenience to them but with this move, the sufferings of these families have mitigated to a great extent", he added.
District Tribal Officer, Wakeel Ahmed Bhatt informed that these vehicles would continue to move to and fro during the entire migratory season and anyone who is willing to avail the benefits of the initiative can contact ACR office or the office of the District Tribal Welfare department for necessary assistance.
The nomadic families have also expressed their gratitude to the government for the initiative saying that this initiative will make their journey smoother and also appealed for continuing the facility for the welfare of the tribal community.