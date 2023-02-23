7 injured in Dharamsal mishap

Rajouri: Seven persons were injured in a road accident when an auto rickshaw and a car collided head on at Siot on Jammu- Rajouri -Poonch national highway.

The auto JK11C 5157 and a car JK11A 4499 collided with each other at Siot under the jurisdiction of Dharamsal police station .

Seven people got injured in the accident who include Amar Latif (35) son of Mohd Khan, Laliya (25) wife of Amar Latif and Rahila (26) daughter of Mohd Ishaq, all residents of Mendhar, Deepak Sharma (35) son of Bachan Lal resident of Dharamsal, Siddhant Sharma (24) son of Vinod Kumar, Paviter Bala (28) wife of Daljeet Singh, Anita Devi (29) wife of Mangal Singh, Rekha Devi (35) wife of Chranjeet Singh, Priya Sharma (24) wife of Jatinder Sharma and Jatinder Sharma (31) son of Ganesh Dass all residents of Siot.

Police said to have started investigation into the matter after registration of a case in local police station.