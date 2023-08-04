7 injured in Kalakote road mishap

Rajouri, Aug 4: Seven persons were injured in a road accident at Mehari in Kalakote sub division of Rajouri district.
The accident, officials said, took place when a truck PB02D9756 and a minibus JK11C 8515 collided with each other and seven passengers travelling in the passenger vehicle got injured. The injured were taken to Community Health Center Kalakote where they are under treatment.
Injured have been identified as Usha Devi wife of Rakesh Kumar, Rafi Bi wife of Mohammad Arif, Amar Wanti wife of Chet Ram, Mohammad Shafi son of Mussa, Zubaida Bibi wife of Zakir Shah, Shamim Akhter wife of Junaid, Maniza Akhter wife of Muzaffar Ahmed.